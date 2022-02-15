Elden Ring - here are the minimum and recommended PC specs

FromSoftware has released information on the minimum and recommended specs your PC needs in order to run Elden Ring.

Minimum specs require Windows 10 or 11 and a Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor. You will need at least 12GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB graphics card, DirectX 12, and 60 GB of available space.

Recommended specs are Windows 10 or 11, an Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB graphics card, DirectX 12, and 60 GB of available space.

On PC, Elden Ring will support resolutions up to full 4K (3840x2160p), and framerates up to 60fps. You can also expect HDR and ray tracing support.

Out next week on Febraury 25, VG247's Alex Donaldson reckons the game has what it takes "to be one of the very best games of all time," provided it can "stick the landing." You can give his Elden Ring preview a read through the link.

Alex isnt the only one excited for the game's release, honestly, we are all super excited for the game here at VG247, and here's five reasons why.