Elden Ring release time: When is Elden Ring out in all regions?

The Elden Ring release date is almost upon us at last, and you’ll be able to pre-load the game shortly before launch so it’s ready to play as soon as it’s out.

As always, global release times are different depending on where you’re at in the world and which region your console or PC is set to. There are also a few discrepancies between console and PC release times.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the global Elden Ring release date?

Elden Ring releases February 25 at midnight, or slightly earlier if you’re on PC. Here’s how it breaks down.

Elden Ring CET release time

Console: February 25, midnight local time

PC: February 25, 12 a.m. CET

Elden Ring GMT release time

Console: February 25, midnight local time

PC: February 24, 11 p.m.

Elden Ring EST release time

Console: February 25, midnight local time

PC: February 24, 6 p.m.

Elden Ring CST release time

Console: February 24, 11 p.m.

PC: February 24, 5 p.m.

Elden Ring PST release time

Console: February 24, 9 p.m.

PC: February 24, 3 p.m.

When can you pre-load Elden Ring?

Elden Ring pre-load opens 48 hours before launch on PC and PlayStation, though it’s already available on Xbox. Xbox players can pre-load the game through the Xbox App even if they’re using a physical copy of it.

What is the Elden Ring file size?

Bandai has kept fairly quiet about Elden Ring file sizes, at least for PlayStation. On PC, Steam recommends having 60GB of free space - though you'll need a decent setup to play it as well - and early reports from Xbox pre-load say it’s close to 45GB on that platform.

If you're on the fence about Elden Ring, you aren't the only one. FromSoftware's latest is generating a hefty amount of anticipation, even among those who never touch Souls games, and early Elden Ring impressions are it could be one of the best games in recent years.