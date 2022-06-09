Where do you find textiles in The Cycle Frontier and should you sell them?

Textiles in The Cycle Frontier are among some of the most important materials you can gather, and the game does very little to help you actually know where to look. It’s worth taking the time to find and grind for them, though, at least in the early game. You can upgrade your backpack using textiles

Where do you find textiles in The Cycle Frontier?

Textiles are surprisingly common items, once you know where to look. You’ll find them most often in settlements, which includes places such as camps – the Swamp Camp seems to have quite a few textiles lying around – and the Vaccine Lab. Some players have also reported finding them in civilian lockers in most buildings, so it’s worth having a dig around in those when you come across them.

Others recommend checking every cabin when you’re in a camp or base area as well. Some tend to have textiles lying around on the floor, though that’s not something we’ve been able to confirm just yet.

Finally, it seems that the second map, Crescent Falls, has more textile spawns overall. Play on that one for a while if you’re in need of some extra textiles.

Should you sell textiles in The Cycle Frontier?

Not really at first, unless you’ve already crafted everything you can or want. Textiles are used for Printing, a type of crafting that’s the only way to obtain several items. These include backpacks, a handful of legendary guns, and quite a few pieces of armor, but at the time of writing, you only actually use textiles for the lower-quality backpacks and not too much else.

If you don’t need that or just want to clear up space, then absolutely sell your textiles. Each unit fetches 338 marks, and while that won’t break the bank, every bit helps.