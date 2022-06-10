The Tall House key in The Cycle Frontier should be straightforward to figure out, in theory. It’s a key for a tall house – what more could you need to know? Except this is The Cycle Frontier, where everything is rather vague and explanations are hard to come by, but it’s worth tracking down the Tall House for a chance at some decent loot early in the game.

Where do you find the Tall House Key in The Cycle Frontier?

If you found the house but not the key, fret not. It’s nearby. The Tall House key is in the Woodcutter Camp, which is southeast of Waterfall Labs in the Bright Sands map. Getting there is a comparatively easy journey, since Bright Sands is the more beginner-friendly map of the two.

As far as we can tell, this is the only area to find the Tall House Key in. Unlike some of the other keys in the game, you (probably) won’t run across duplicates for this one. If you’re not interested in the house’s loot, though, you’re free to sell the key.

Where do you use the Tall House Key in The Cycle Frontier?

Use the key to unlock the Tall House in the Woodcutter Camp area. Inside, you’ll potentially find a range of items, including:

Ammunition

Attachments

Armor

Healing items

Grenades

Weapons

The weapon rarity may vary, though some players have reported finding high-level sniper rifles and other valuable gear, so it’s definitely worth checking out. The downside is that it also seems like players tend to loot this area fairly early on, which means you may arrive to find nothing – or nothing interesting – inside.

If you’re after some potentially better equipment, head to Crescent Falls and grab the Janitor Key. Keep an eye out for textiles as well, in case you need to print some new items.