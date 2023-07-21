The best Honkai Star Rail Blade teams

Your Honkai Star Rail Blade team needs to function a bit differently from what you may be used to.

The most important thing to keep in mind about Blade is that he needs to take damage to power up his attack, either damage from enemies or himself. Shielders don’t work with him, so keep Fire Trailblazer, March 7th, and Gepard on the sidelines when Blade is around.

Unlike Arlan, though, Blade can have his HP restored without suffering any attack penalties, so make sure to bring one of them along.

If you recruited Blade and don't know what to do with him, check out our Blade build and tips guide for some helpful pointers.

Honkai Star Rail Blade teams

Honkai Star Rail Blade hyper carry team

A Blade hyper carry team – Honkai speak for “Blade as your main DPS” – needs to keep Blade alive and supported while he takes down enemy mobs and elites. Star Rail isn’t short on support characters, so you’ve got quite a few choices for a hyper carry Blade team.

One possibility is:

Blade

Bronya

Tingyun

Luocha

Bronya buffs Blade’s attack and arranges turn order so he can act multiple times with her skill, and her ultimate grants a hefty attack buff and critical damage boost as well. Adding Tingyun in the mix might seem like attack overkill, but the boost she provides and her ultimate’s energy regeneration help Blade do his job much more efficiently.

Asta is a nice substitute, one whose damage buff can reach even higher and last longer. If you only want one supporter and you have Silver Wolf in your party, use her in that empty spot. Her debuffs and weakness implants can help take foes down more quickly.

Luocha is our preferred healer, since he automatically steps in to heal after an ally’s HP drops to a certain point and doesn’t even use a skill point in the process. His ultimate can remove an enemy buff as well, which makes him handy in drawn-out fights against elites and bosses.

Bailu is a good second choice who can revive Blade once, plus she’s comparatively easier to get thanks to the standard banner.

Honkai Star Rail Blade standard team

If you just want to throw Blade in with other characters and don’t need him to do the heavy lifting, your team could look something like this.

Blade

Pela

Tingyun

Jing Yuan

This team gives you a decent elemental spread to inflict weakness break with and includes some solid support options as well. Pela’s ultimate lowers enemy defenses, and you can use Tingyun’s skill and burst to support Blade and Jing Yuan in equal measure.

Jing Yuan is a strong choice for a multi-target attacker thanks to his Lightning Lord follow-up attacks, but you could use Sampo or Himeko to fill that role instead.

Honkai Star Rail Blade F2P team

Blade works just as well in a team of free characters as he does with the shiny, flashy 5-star heroes. He’ll still be your main damage dealer, but you’ve got a few strong choices for who can support him.

Blade

Asta

Serval

Natasha

This setup is a solid one that works for single targets and multiple foes alike. Serval is brilliant at handling crowds and dealing shock damage over time, and Asta powers up everyone with her skill. Natasha’s job is keeping Blade alive. Skill points will likely be in short supply since Blade’s enhanced attack doesn’t generate one, so make sure you focus on her energy regeneration to keep her ultimate primed.

Once you clear the early stages of the Forgotten Corridor, you could swap Asta for Yukong if you wanted. The attack buff is more difficult to manage effectively, since it only stacks twice and decays faster, but Yukong’s ultimate is more useful than Asta’s.

Check out our Star Rail tier list to see how your favorites stack up and whether they fit with Blade as well.