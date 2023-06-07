The best Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf build turns the genius hacker into a speedy debuff machine who brings even the toughest foes to their knees.

Silver Wolf is an excellent addition to any team and earned her S-rank spot on our Star Rail tier list, as long as you aren’t wanting a strong DPS. Her skills inflict debuffs on enemies, and one of them even inflicts new weaknesses on foes.

If you need some extra Stellar Jade, check out our Star Rail promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf – Best build

Silver Wolf exists to inflict debuffs on enemies, so any build should increase her:

effect hit rate

speed

energy regeneration

critical hit/damage rate

The goal is creating a situation where Silver Wolf can inflict her debuffs without fail and frequently. You've got plenty of options to help you do that as well.

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf – Best Light Cone

Silver Wolf has several Light Cone options, though her signature Light Cone Incessant Rain is, as you’d expect, one of the best fits. This one raises the user’s effect hit rate by 24 percent, which gives Silver Wolf nearly 95 percent effect hit rate for her basic attack and 100 percent effect hit rate for her skill. Equally important is its final passive, which has a 100 percent chance of implanting an Aether Code after the wearer uses a basic attack, a unique debuff that increases the damage the target takes for one turn.

The next best choice is a free Light Cone that HoYoverse is giving out in Star Rail’s version 1.1 update: Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. This 4-star Light Cone raises the wearer’s effect hit rate by 20 percent at its base level and by 40 percent at superimpisition level five. Event weapons typically have unique materials for refinement or superimposition, so it’ll likely be easier to hit higher levels with this Light Cone than it would be with Incessant Rain.

Good Night and Sleep Well is another 4-star alternative, as it increases the user’s damage by a set percentage for every debuff applied to the enemy. The buff applies to damage over time as well, which is handy considering Silver Wolf’s Quantum damage can cause Entanglement.

You have two possible choices on the 3-star side. The practical choice is Loop, which raises the user’s damage if the enemy is slowed, and they will be thanks to Entanglement. The other is Void. This one is slightly more situational, as it boosts the user’s effect hit rate by a substantial amount – but only for a few turns.

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf – Best Relics

Genius of Brilliant Stars might seem like an obvious choice for Silver Wolf, but even though HoYoverse recommends it in Silver Wolf’s trial build, we’re opting for Musketeer of Wild Wheat instead.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases basic attack damage by 10 percent and speed by six percent

Silver Wolf makes good use of the basic attack and speed buffs, especially since you’ll be using her basic attacks frequently to apply debuffs. If you’re not bothered by the speed increase, you could consider mixing two pieces of Musketeer and two of Genius. The two-piece effect for Genius raises Quantum damage by 10 percent.

Focus on attack for the body piece’s stat and speed for the feet. Your substats could include attack and speed as well, though critical hit rate and damage are nice bonuses too.

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf – Best Ornaments

I recommend Space Sealing Station for Silver Wolf’s ornaments thanks to the hefty attack buff it provides. You get a 12 percent increase outright and an additional 12 percent buff when the user’s speed reaches or exceeds 120.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise is a solid fit if you’re not using a Light Cone that raises effect hit rate, though. It increases the user’s effect hit rate and provides an attack buff of up to 25 percent of the effect hit rate.

If you have the patience to roll for them, aim for attack or quantum damage for your sphere’s stats and energy, attack, or effect hit rate for your rope.

Is Silver Wolf good in Honkai Star Rail?

Silver Wolf is good in her own, Path of Nihility way. She’s not an exceptional damage dealer – don’t go in expecting another Seele or Jing Yuan – but she is spectacular at spreading debuffs and debilitating difficult opponents. Silver Wolf’s basic attack has the usual Quantum effect of applying entanglement under certain circumstances, and there’s a chance she’ll apply a random debuff as well.

These are very small debuffs – five percent or less in some cases – but if you’re using a Light Cone or character who gets a buff when enemies are debuffed, it’s a handy way to trigger those boosts.

Her skill deals Quantum damage and has a 75 percent chance of changing the enemy’s weakness to an element that matches one of your party members’ elements. It also reduces enemy resistance to all elements by a small amount. Silver Wolf makes it possible to run teams without worrying over optimizing their elemental spread, so you can have a mono-element team or just throw your favorites in together and still have a shot at breaking enemies.

Most of the Light Cones we recommended will push Silver Wolf’s effect hit rate close to, or over, 100 percent, so you’re guaranteed to change enemy weaknesses by using her skill. If you opt for a different Light Cone, the resistance reduction effect means your party will still whittle enemy health down faster than usual anyway.

The TL;DR is that Silver Wolf’s skill is excellent and should be the first Trace you level up.

Her ultimate is impressive as well, though in a more traditional way. It has an 85 percent chance of reducing enemy defense by 36 percent for two turns, and it deals a whopping 228 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack to the target. If the foe is still standing after that, your main DPS can sweep in and finish the job thanks to the defense reduction.

Should I pull for Silver Wolf?

Silver Wolf is a strong addition to any team, but if you want to focus on strictly damage dealers – or need another healer later in the patch – then you’d be fine to skip Silver Wolf. Even with high attack and critical hit rates, she doesn’t really deal that much damage.

She does make it easier to build functional teams with any characters, though, and she helps your main damage dealers perform even better than usual. The only other character who can apply debuffs that aren’t damage over time is Pela, and her debuff only triggers with her ultimate. Silver Wolf’s ability to cause multiple debuffs just by attacking makes her one of the best support characters so far.

Don’t forget to increase your Equilibrium Level to get rarer materials from enemies, and pay a visit to Herta at the space station to run the Simulated Universe for some extra rewards and a deep dive into Star Rail's lore.