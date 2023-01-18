The best Genshin Impact Alhaitham teams

The best Alhaithan teams in Genshin Impact give what seems like a one-note character plenty of options for keeping battles fresh in the open-world game.

Alhaitham works best with a varied elemental team, which means his F2P options are idea.

We’ve also opted to hone in on a few specific Dendro reactions for more specialized rotations that make strong use of the Dendro infusion effect from Alhaitham’s skill.

What are the best Alhaitham teams in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham can shred enemies alone, especially if you equip him with the Deepwood Memories set and reduce enemy Dendro resistances, but he works best with a team of elemental supports. Since Alhaitham is an on-field main DPS, the best teams will have characters whose skills remain active while they’re off screen. Trigger their skills, swap Alhaitham in, and use his skill to deal Dendro damage through normal attacks and activate whatever reaction you’re aiming for.

While Quicken and Aggravate are the obvious choices, Alhaitham’s skills make him a strong choice for Bloom teams as well, especially if you raise his elemental mastery – which we recommend in our Alhaitham build guide. He’s also a solid choice for Burgeon if you fancy experimenting with that, though a lack of lingering Pyro abilities, until Dehya arrives at least, means your choices are more limited in this area.

Best Alhaitham team – Catalyze

Alhaitham is, as ever, your main damage dealer in this setup. We opted for Fischl or Raiden Shogun since their skills have short cooldown timers and provide lasting sources of Electro. However, you could use Lisa, who spreads Electro across a wide area, or Dori, whose burst also applies Electro for a while, if you don’t have either of them.

Once you’ve applied Electro, swap to Yun Jin and use her burst. The effect from her burst will buff Alhaitham’s normal attacks, which is handy for when his skill activates. You could also use Candace in this role. Alhaitham deals elemental damage with his normal attack, so her burst would buff him as well.

Once these steps are finished, swap to Alhaitham Use his skill, and then use normal and charged attacks to generate his chiseled mirrors. Ideally, you want to hold off on his burst until you have three mirrors, but even without all three, it would still deal plenty of damage.

Yaoyao is here for healing and for extra Dendro damage while Alhaitham is on cooldown.

For this setup, you’ll want to use Deepwood Memories on Alhaitham to get the most out of his Dendro attacks.

Best Alhaitham teams – Bloom

Alhaitham

Nilou, Kokomi, Mona, Barbara or Xingqiu

Yaoyao (or a healer of your choice)

Sucrose

The rotation in a bloom team is similar. Use your Hydro character’s skill or burst to apply Wet in a broad area. Nilou’s skill is ideal thanks to the aura it creates if you end with a normal attacks. For Xingqiu, make sure to use his burst as well, so you keep generating Rain Swords.

Then, switch to Alhaitham. Use his skill to infuse his normal attack with Dendro, and set about hitting everything you see to continuously create Dendro Cores.

Most of your damage comes from Bloom here, so we threw Sucrose in here to bump up your elemental mastery even more. Her skill and burst raise the party’s mastery, which is a nice complement to the Gilded Dreams Artifact set you’ll want to put on Alhaitham for this team.

These cores damage you when they explode as well, hence why we recommend a healer. If you have Kokomi as your Hydro character, you can swap Yaoyao out for someone else – an Electro character to trigger Hyperbloom, for example.

If you bring Nilou along and want to make the most of her special Bloom talents, make sure to only use Dendro and Hydro characters. That reduces the Gilded Dreams’ set effects for Alhaitham, but you can experiment with Flower of Paradise Lost instead. That set’s 4-piece effect increases Bloom damage by quite a bit.

Best Alhaitham F2P team

Alhaitham

Xiangling

Barbara

Lisa

Alhaitham’s F2P team gives you a shot at every Dendro reaction. Xiangling’s skill and burst spread Pyro in a wide area, making it easy to trigger Burning reactions. Barbara’s skill has a long cooldown timer, but it applies Hydro to every enemy you touch. Lisa’s burst is the best for Quicken and Aggravate reactions, but her skill reaches a broad area as well.

Like with the other team rotations, you want to use your sub-DPS’ skills first and then switch to Alhaitham for his skill. If you want complete chaos, trigger all three, then swap to Alhaitham, use his skill, and see what happens.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.