Capcom shows off first look at Street Fighter 6 gameplay, release date set for 2023

Back in February 2022, Capcom finally announced that Street Fighter 6 is real. The Japanese publisher didn't give us a lot to go on, but it did tease that we'd have to wait until Summer 2022 for more information.

Some four months later, and here we are: our first proper look at Street Fighter 6. In a new State of Play stream hosted by PlayStation, Capcom built on the previous CGI trailer to show us what we can actually expect when we finally get the game in our hands.

The game is coming to both PS4 and PS5 in 2023. Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) have also been announced as target platforms for the game.

In the trailer – embedded above – you can see returning characters like Chun-Li and Ryu, sporting familiar moves as well as brand-new techniques, too. We hear about 'Secret Arts' (which look like special moves) and see the art style for the wonderful-looking title, too. It's quite flow-y and seems painterly at times, with fluid graphics denoting more powerful moves.

IYou may recognise "the future of Street Fighter" and "a major part" of Street Fighter's new direction, Luke, in the trailer: he was the last DLC character for Street Fighter 5 that arrived in November 2021, and has been poster boy for the new game since the first teaser trailer (embedded below).

It helps that the game looks good, too. We already know that the RE Engine has been a God-send for Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter – so seeing the publisher flex its graphical muscles once again for a fighting game is reassuring.

Will this gameplay reveal allay the fears of series veterans? It remains to be seen. Our own Alex mused earlier his year that Capcom has to get Street Fighter 6 right, and not just for the sake of the series’ 35th anniversary.

As long as the game doesn't make you wait a good 30 minutes if you dare boot into a fresh save, I think we'll be OK.

Between this and Riot Games' mysterious Project L, the next year or so is going to be a very interesting one for fighting game fans. The battle for the fighting game crown begins.