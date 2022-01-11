Monster Hunter Rise PC vs. Nintendo Switch: Check out a side-by-side comparison here

Capcom's latest Monster Hunter title – the brilliant Monster Hunter Rise – is finally here on PC. We've already noted that the game (in just about every way) is better on PC than it is on Nintendo Switch. But we know that you're a discerning bunch, and that our word is worth nothing if you don't have the option to see the evidence for yourself. So Dorrani and I have put a video together for you, showing off every way the latest entry in the veteran series outshines 2021's original Switch release.

You can see in the video above that there are some immidiately notable factors that make this game better on PC; for starters, the Switch version is capped at 30FPS. The practical result of that, when held up against a nice, smooth unlimited cap (!) on PC is a much smoother game. One that responds really well to your frantic inputs. One that feels much fairer when you're about to get bodied by an Apex Azuros.

I can't speak for Dorrani in the video above, but on my PC rig I've been playing the game at 4K, too – something any iteration of the Switch hardware is incapable of doing, even if it wanted to. This has lead to some incredible moments. Notably, last night, I fainted for the first time in my run through this version of the game at the hands of a Bishaten. I was so busy ogling its opalescent fur, rendered in such soft, velvety detail I was drawn to it like a big, dumb moth to a roaring, angry flame.

Seconds later, BOOM. Smashed to ground by a deftly-flung missile of fruit. Cart time.

Whether you're flinging yourself about on a Wirebug, diving out of the way of a very potent Rathalos fireball, or just bumming around Kamura Village soaking in that bucolic ambiance, Monster Hunter Rise just feels better when it's got all the bells and whistles turned up to 11.

As Dorrani points out, you can't just take your PC out with you and do some Gathering Quests on the toilet in this version (boo), but I'll take the trade-off for quality over portability for this game, specifically.

Monster Hunter Rise hits PC on January 12, 2022 and has been updated armor sets and weapons tied in with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection and the non-Capcom Sonic the Hedgehog.