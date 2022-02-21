Street Fighter 6 release date still unknown as Hot Ryu reveal teases summer 2022 announcements

Capcom has finally, officially, announced Street Fighter 6 after the developer hosted a week-long countdown timer hinting that something was coming.

It's been six years since the launch of Street Fighter 5 on the PS4 and PC, and now finally we've got a decent look at the new direction the series is taking.

Though the publisher hasn't let a lot of details about this new generation of fighting game slip, a new brief teaser trailer has revealed some preliminary information about the game, including – at least – we will get Ryu and Street Fighter 5 newcomer Luke in the roster.

Other than the trailer, which shows that Capcom has made 'Hot Ryu' the default character model in what looks like it'll be the first Street Fighter title made in the sumptuous RE Engine, there's fairly little information to go on. All we know is that we'll have to wait until Summer 2022 for more information.

Will this be a PlayStation consoles exclusive, similar to Street Fighter 5? Will we get a global launch for the game? Will it see an arcade release? Will it be a complete departure from what we know in Street Fighter 5? Will Chun-Li be as tall as Lady Dimitrescu? We'll just have to wait and see. At least we know the move to the RE Engine has been a God-send for Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter – here's hoping it can work the same magic on Street Fighter, too.

If you're wondering why Luke is in the trailer, and not Street Fighter mainstay Ken, Capcom has laid these foundations over the past 12 months. Back when Luke debuted in the series in November 2021, the studio called him "the future of Street Fighter" and "a major" of Street Fighter, going forward.

Alex has been thinking about Street Fighter, lately, and has predicted that Capcom has to get Street Fighter 6 right, and not just for the sake of the series’ 35th anniversary whilst lamenting the state of booting into a fresh game of Street Fighter 5 in the year of our lord 2022.

Does Capcom have what it takes to fend off Riot Games' mysterious Project L that's no doubt coming for its fighting game crown? The next year or so is going to be a very interesting one for fighting game fans.