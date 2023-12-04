Fancy a cosmic Christmas? This Starfield mod lets you turn your ship into a Starborn Santa's sleigh

If you’re planning to spend the festive period sinking even more hours in Starfield, then you’ll be glad to know that a freshly-released update to a popular mod will now let you transform your ship into a suitably festive craft.

That’s right, since it’s now December, Christmas-themed mods are starting to pop up all over the Nexus, as modders think of new ways to help the festive virus that’s already taken over our real lives infect video games too. There’s no better way to get in the mood than by putting up some decorations, and by that I mean precariously balancing trees atop the thrusters of your spacefaring vessel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

DerekM17x’s ‘DerreTech’ had already cemented itself as one of the community’s favourite ship building-related mods prior to the release of its latest update, thanks the fact it gives you a bunch of new modules and habs to play with. Now, following the release of Version 1.4.8 of the mod, those additions include some Christmas decorations that you can use to turn your ship into a Starborn iteration of Santa’s sleigh.

As you can see in the showcase video below, once you’ve grabbed this new update, you’ll be able to access some “Holiday Flora” and “Holiday Fauna” in the game’s ship builder. The former are Christmas trees that you can strap to the outside of your craft, while the latter is a static object made up of some alien beasts arranged to look like the reindeer you typically find pulling the ride of a certain bearded bloke.

There’s even an Aceles with a red nose leading the pack, which you can strap to the front of your ship. As you can see in these shots from the mod’s creator, who confirms that “No Trihorns or Aceles were harmed in the making of this mod”, combining these additions with a red, white, and green paint job results in an interstellar ride that’ll convey merry tidings wherever it lands.

You can even change the colour of the baubles on the crimbo trees. That said, it’s important to note that the modder recommends saving before you start decorating your ship, since doing so might mean you get some sudden crashes in your stocking.

If you love a good Bethesda RPG, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest must-have mods for Starfield and Fallout 4, as well as our recent interview with the creator of Enclave-themed mod America Rising.