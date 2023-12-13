Starfield will be getting a bunch of fresh features including "new ways of traveling" next year

Following Starfield’s latest update, Bethesda has now revealed that it’s got plenty of plans for the RPG next year, including some fresh features headlined by some “all new ways of travelling”.

Yup, now that the rather wholesome pet asteroid bug has been resolved, BGS certainly doesn’t seem to be done with the game, having decided to give players on Reddit a tease of what they can seemingly expect once the calendar rolls over into 2024. Sadly, it wasn’t mentioned whether one of the planned additions will be based around getting piggybacks from the Adoring Fan.

In a reply to a post about Starfield’s update 1.8.88, Bethesda revealed: “we wanted to get that out before the holiday”. “We’ve been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of ‘in-progress’ quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS,” it went on to tell players, “Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save.”

Then, things really got juicy. “We’re also hard at work on many of [the] new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of travelling, stay tuned!.” A couple of these are things the game’s developers have alluded to or openly discussed in the past, but it’s the latter that’ll really be music to the ears of players, assuming it means you might not have to travel everywhere on foot after touching down on a planet.

“These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks. If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between - like the asteroid - and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well,” Bethesda added.

So, it looks like you’ll have some reasons to stick around in space next year, even if you’ll be without your little family of pet rocks.

Until then, make sure to check out this Starfield mod that’ll let you become a professional ship designer, as well as our recent interview with some modders about Skyrim’s new Creations initiative.