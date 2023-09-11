Starfield: You’re going to have to wait a little longer for official mod support

Starfield modders never really had to wait for Bethesda's blessing to mod the game. There are already hundreds of Starfield mods tweaking everything. From inventory UI updates, to adding missing basic features and even some... horny additions that aren't very gameplay relative.

Even today, modders have created a script extender for Starfield, which opens the door for more meaningful mods that go beyond replacing textures or changing in-game values. But the holy grail of modding, of course, are Betheda's official modding tools.

Judging by the developer's past history with those, official mod support is what really enables the creation of fresh, new content. Those tools can be used to create new stories, design new planets, new quests, and all the major additions you think of when you think of modding and Bethesda games.

So when should we expect that support/official tools to arrive? That would be next year, according to director Todd Howard. The veteran designer spoke to Japanese publication Famitsu, and confirmed (via machine translation) that 2024 is the year Starfield's mod tools will arrive.

"You will be able to do almost anything, just like in previous works," he said. "Mod support will be available next year, but we love it too, so we'll do it in a big way."

Elsewhere in the same interview, Howard touched on future DLC content for Starfield. The game's Premium Edition includes the first story expansion, dubbed Shattered Space, so we know that there's at least one of those in development.

Howard, however, didn't say how many add-ons we can expect, or really discuss the scope of them. He even wasn't ready to say when we can expect the post-launch releases to kick off. For now, Starfield has more than enough content to keep us busy until whatever secret DLC Bethesda is working on arrives.