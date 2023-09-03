Of course there are already NSFW Starfield mods

You will likely be completely unsurprised to hear that Starfield already has a NSFW mod, and the game isn't even technically out yet.

Starfield isn't actually out yet until next week, if we're going to be specific about it, but it has been out for a couple of days for those with early access. That's on both Xbox and PC, so that of course means the latter already has mods. And yes, as noted on the Starfield subreddit, there is in fact already an NSFW mod (it will likely not be a shock that you will see some NSFW imagery if you click through, so proceed as you must).

The mod in question, made by modder Thepal,, quite simply, just allows complete nudity for all body types in the game. Nothing fancy, no bells and whistles (or sliders), just good old fashioned nudity. Whether that's an option most of you want to have or not, I obviously don't know the answer to that, but hey, if this is how you want to play the game, it's there for you. Though I imagine it'll make getting shot a lot more painful, so you might want to wear some clothes sometimes.

Alternatively, if you've recently seen the Barbie movie and you have an insatiable need to pack a nude blob down there, Thepal also made a Barbie and Ken nude mod. This one again allows you to be completely naked, though without any downstairs genitalia. Femme bodies also have their nipples removed, but masc bodies seem to retain theirs, for some reason.

If you are an avid modder, you'll probably be happy to hear that Bethesda is working on mod support, and it'll be coming to both Xbox and PC. But I doubt we'll be seeing any NSFW mods on Xbox any time soon if we're being honest with ourselves.

