If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
It's A Bit Nippy

Of course there are already NSFW Starfield mods

It's not even been a week!

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

You will likely be completely unsurprised to hear that Starfield already has a NSFW mod, and the game isn't even technically out yet.

Starfield isn't actually out yet until next week, if we're going to be specific about it, but it has been out for a couple of days for those with early access. That's on both Xbox and PC, so that of course means the latter already has mods. And yes, as noted on the Starfield subreddit, there is in fact already an NSFW mod (it will likely not be a shock that you will see some NSFW imagery if you click through, so proceed as you must).

Watch on YouTube

The mod in question, made by modder Thepal,, quite simply, just allows complete nudity for all body types in the game. Nothing fancy, no bells and whistles (or sliders), just good old fashioned nudity. Whether that's an option most of you want to have or not, I obviously don't know the answer to that, but hey, if this is how you want to play the game, it's there for you. Though I imagine it'll make getting shot a lot more painful, so you might want to wear some clothes sometimes.

Alternatively, if you've recently seen the Barbie movie and you have an insatiable need to pack a nude blob down there, Thepal also made a Barbie and Ken nude mod. This one again allows you to be completely naked, though without any downstairs genitalia. Femme bodies also have their nipples removed, but masc bodies seem to retain theirs, for some reason.

If you are an avid modder, you'll probably be happy to hear that Bethesda is working on mod support, and it'll be coming to both Xbox and PC. But I doubt we'll be seeing any NSFW mods on Xbox any time soon if we're being honest with ourselves.

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.

Starfield Standard Digital Edition for Xbox Series X/S- $69.99 from Xbox

Pre-order now

Starfield Premium Digital Edition for Xbox Series X/S- $99.99 from Xbox

Pre-order now

Starfield Standard Edition for Xbox Series X- $69.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now

Starfield Standard Version for Windows PC- $69.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now

Starfield Premium Edition for Windows PC- $99.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch