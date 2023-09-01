Bethesda confirms Starfield mod support coming to Xbox and PC

Starfield is officially out today for those with early access, though without mod support - but it will be coming at some point in the future.

Games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 have had a lot of longevity since they were released in part because they're massive games filled with lots of things to do, but also because there's an active and thriving modding community for both games that still make mods to this day. Right now, though, Starfield doesn't have any official mod support, but a new interview from Spanish language gaming site Vandal with Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines confirmed the RPG would receive it post-launch.

"We haven't said when, but there'll definitely be [mod support], as we've always done on PC, and you'll be able to use mods both on PC and Xbox," Hines said in the interview (translations via GameSpot). This isn't too surprising to hear about for PC players, but Xbox players are sure to be happy, as it was previously speculated that the console would be receiving mod support, but it wasn't outright confirmed.

The confirmation of mod support will be great for some modders too, as there was already a group of players planning a community patch mod to fix up any of the game's bugs and issues. Though the game is seeming like it's in quite a good shape, so how necessary that particular mod will be remains to be seen.

