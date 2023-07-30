Starfield players are already planning the game's first big mod

Starfield isn't out yet, but modders are already planning a big patch to help fix the game, and the team behind the mod are looking for help.

Bethesda games are a little notorious for being a bit buggy (yes, I know this is somewhat of an understatement). Because of that, a number of its games have unofficial patches made by modders, often fixing bugs and glitches that Bethesda never officially tended to for whatever reason. We have no idea how badly Starfield will suffer from bugs when it launches, though apparently every QA employee at Xbox is working on the game. But a team of modders are already preparing themselves to work on the Starfield Community Patch.

The project is described as "a collective effort by mod authors and the wider player community of Starfield to fix bugs, errors and other inconsistencies present in the game. This includes tweaks, typos and other changes that may have been missed (or not yet released) by the developers. The overall goal is to improve the vanilla experience for all players."

The project was actually announced last year, but as reported by PCGamesN, the core team is currently preparing to make sure they're ready for when the game launches. "The first (and most important) part of getting the patch up and running will be to play the game! This allows us to collect issues from both our community and the wider player base," said Nexus Mods community manager Pickysaura in a Discord message regarding the mod.

Starfield fans are clearly quite ravenous for the game, as the mod team aren't the only ones preparing for the game ahead of its release. Some players have already started building ships to use in the game, and one player even spent 200 hours just figuring out the game's complete skill tree. I'm a little afraid to see what players will do when they get their hands on the game itself.