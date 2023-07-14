Starfield isn’t even out yet, and people are already building its ships

Starfield is set to release on September 6, unless you’ve pre-ordered. In that case, you’ll be able to jump into the gargantuan RPG from September 1. With the game still being a short while away, those eagerly anticipating the game have found ways to gear up for Starfield ahead of its release.

In this instance, one keen fan took to the Starfield subreddit to share a custom Starfield-inspired ship that they’d made in Blender, inspired by the upcoming game.

u/Its_all_pixels shared a gallery of seven pictures of their project, which show the exterior of a space-faring ship. We’ve got to give it to them, it looks amazing, and certainly wouldn’t be out of place in Bethesda’s latest endeavor.

Responses to the post also agree. The first, from u/AJ1516, states that “This looks sick. Awesome work. I hope we see mods with this level of quality in future. Would be really nice to have fresh parts for ships.” This particular comment interested me, because it’s great to see fans already thinking about the potential for Starfield mods.

After all, a Bethesda RPG hasn’t truly done the rounds until there’s a breadth of amazing, fan-made mods for it, too. It’s great to see that people are already anticipating the community creations that could, hopefully, be a part of Starfield after its release.

Original poster and creator of the Starfield-inspired ship seconded this, saying, “I imagine there will be some very nice mods, and some crazy ones.” They’re not wrong. That said, others in the subreddit argue that players shouldn’t need mods to create their own ships.

What do you think? Are you keen to create, or mod in, your own spaceship? Let us know!