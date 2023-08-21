Will Starfield support mods on Xbox? It's looking like it might

Modding a Bethesda game is practically considered part of the experience. If not to make quality of life tweaks or fix annoying issues, mods add entirely new areas, implement interesting new mechanics, and sometimes branch out to become standalone games in their own right. Starfield may promise to be Bethesda's least-buggy game, but that only means more serious mods can start appearing early.

But that's all thanks to the freedom of the PC platform, so what about Xbox? Well, Bethesda Games Studios did not say whether or not we can expect modding support on Xbox, but we have an indication that this might change in the future.

The Starfield EULA - as seen on Steam - includes an interesting line about virtual currency, more specifically, the Creation Credits. This particular currency is, of course, associated with The Creation Club - Bethesda's widely controversial modding suite, which assigned monetary values to various mods that could previously been acquired freely.

The Creation Club ecosystem is the only way to get mods on consoles, so this section in the EULA could indicate that support for the modding ecosystem may be in the works. Obviously, this is far from official confirmation that Starfield mods will be supported on Xbox, but it's something to consider.

Starfield arrives September 6 on PC, and Xbox Series X/S. This is a day one Game Pass game, but you can play it early if you opt for the Premium Edition. Those who pre-ordered the game, and Game Pass members, can now pre-load Starfield on Xbox - with Steam coming August 30.

In case you missed it (and you don't mind a few spoilers), the full list of Starfield achievements has been leaked.

Thanks, True Achievements.