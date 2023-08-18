Heads up - the full Starfield achievements list has leaked

The full Starfield achievement list has been leaked online, giving those willing to set aside their distaste for spoilers an early glimpse at what exactly is in store for us explorers when the game launches next month.

For completionists, it looks like a lot of quests, combat, gathering, and collecting companions. It's the typical spread you'd expect from a Bethesda RPG to be fair, thankfully with quest achievements kept fairly vague as to not completely give the game away.

You can find the full list of leaked achievements listed out below. If you really do want to keep away from light spoilers, this may be the time to peace out.

A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”

– Complete “A Legacy Forged” All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”

– Complete “All That Money Can Buy” Entangled – Complete “Entangled”

– Complete “Entangled” Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”

– Complete “Executive Level” Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Further Into the Unknown” Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”

– Complete “Guilty Parties” High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”

– Complete “High Price to Pay” In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”

– Complete “In Their Footsteps” Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Into the Unknown” Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”

– Complete “Legacy’s End” One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”

– Complete “One Giant Leap” Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”

– Complete “Surgical Strike” The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”

– Complete “The Best There Is” The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”

– Complete “The Devils You Know” The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”

– Complete “The Hammer Falls” Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”

– Complete “Unearthed” Dust Off – Reach Level 5

– Reach Level 5 Traveler – Reach Level 10

– Reach Level 10 Elite – Reach Level 25

– Reach Level 25 Space Opera – Reach Level 50

– Reach Level 50 Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100

– Reach Level 100 Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries

– Join Ryujin Industries Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers

– Join the Freestar Rangers One Small Step – Join Constellation

– Join Constellation Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet

– Join the Crimson Fleet Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard

– Join the UC Vanguard For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time

– Enter Space for the First Time Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost

– Build an Outpost Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

– Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband

– Successfully Smuggle Contraband Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship

– Modify a Ship Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships

– Collect 10 Ships Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures

– Eliminate 300 Creatures Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

– Land on 100 Planets The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

– Visit all Star Systems Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

– Visit 20 Star Systems Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks

– Bypass 50 Digital Locks Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

– Eliminate 300 Human Enemies Fixer – Complete 30 Activities

– Complete 30 Activities Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions

– Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts

– Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts Jacked In – Access 50 Computers

– Access 50 Computers Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources

– Gather 500 Organic Resources Replicator – Craft 100 Items

– Craft 100 Items Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

– Gather 500 Inorganic Resources Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons

– Mod 50 Weapons Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines

– Read 20 Skill Magazines War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence

– Collect 20 Quantum Essence The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions

– Recruit 10 Separate Companions Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

So, let's break this down a bit. We've got a selection of quest achievements as expected - typically attached to major milestones in a Bethesda games' overarching narrative, or a particuarly expansive side venture (see Thieves Guild in Skyrim). You've also got a large quantity of the expected achievements: level ups, killing creatures, completing activities and crafting things.

These also provide a comprehensive look at all the major factions you can join. Constellation, Freestar Rangers, Ryujin Industries and the UC Vanguard are all what you'd expect as major players in the galaxy with dedicated videos for them on the Starfield YouTube channel. However, the renegades out there will be happy to see that the Crimson Fleet is also looking for new hires.

One final note is on collectables. We see Quantum Essence and skill magazines listed as achievement worthy. Perhaps the former plays a major part in your more extraordinary abilities, while the skill magazines act much like bobbleheads in the Fallout series. Either way, something for you scavangers out there to look out for.

What do you think of this Starfield achievement list? Let us know below!