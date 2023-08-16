Starfield preload begins tomorrow on Xbox, August 30 on Steam

Starfield isn't long out, and if you have pre-purchased the game, you will soon be able to preload it.

Xbox Series X/S users can preload the game from tomorrow, August 17. Steam users can preload the game from August 30.

Starfield Official Gameplay Trailer

If you want to get caught up on the Starfield happenings, especially the in-game history, you should look at the game's timeline.

The timeline provides information on the goings on in the universe before you step into the story and covers the years 2050 through 2330. These years encompass humans' first steps on Mars and where things start with your arrival in the game.

It also discusses the war between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, the end of The Colony War, the formations of the UC Vanguard, and more.

Starfield is slated for release on September 6 and allows you to create any character you want and explore the universe with unparalleled freedom. It features over 1,000 procedurally-generated planets spread across over 100 star systems, and some planets even have moons and points of interest.

Upon release, it will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.