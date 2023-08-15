Starfield timeline gives you a crash course on the events leading up to the game

Bethesda has released a timeline for Starfield, providing you with information on the goings on in the universe before you step into the story.

It covers the years 2050 through 2330 from when humans first arrived on Mars to where things kick off with your arrival in the game.

Get ready to start your epic journey with a look at some Starfield gameplay.

It also discusses the war between the factions of the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective that started in 2196 and ended in 2216 with the signing of the Treaty of Narion. But the treaty is a bit shaky, and fighting breaks out again with The Colony War in 2307.

The timeline also covers the end of The Colony War, the formations of the UC Vanuard, the Freestar Rangers, and Constellation, and the finding of the first Artifact.

Here's the timeline in full:

2050: Humans first arrive on Mars

. 2100, humans are living in space.

2156: Humans arrive in Alpha Centauri (4.37 light years away from Earth).

2159: The United Colonies are established.

2160: New Atlantis is founded and becomes the official capital city of the United Colonies in 2161.

2167: Cheyenne is settled by Solomon Coe, who founds its first settlement, Akila City.

2188: Coe invites Volii to join Cheyenne in a new alliance – The Freestar Collective. The Freestar Collective is officially formed in 2189.

2194: The United Colonies positions the star station called the Clinic in orbit around Deepala in the Narion system. The unaffiliated peoples of the Narion system see this as a UC attempt to expand their borders and demand the UC remove the Clinic. When the UC refuses, the people of Narion vote to join the Freestar Collective, who mobilize to protect the system in 2195.

2196: In response to Freestar mobilization, the UC moves a fleet into the Narion system and Freestar responds in kind. The Narion War begins.

2216: The Narion War drags on as public sentiment sours. Finally, the Treaty of Narion is signed by the UC and Freestar Collective in 2216, ending the conflict. The term “Settled Systems” is formalized in the treaty.

2221: The Freestar Rangers are founded as an elite protective and investigative force dedicated to serving all citizens of the Freestar Collective.

2275: Constellation is formed by Sebastian Banks. Original members include Chloe Bao, accomplished physicist; Aja Mamasa, the youngest member and Sebastian’s protégé; Darius Andris, botanist and specialist in xeno-flora; Bernadette Laurent, wealthy heiress and adventurer; Everado Gil, former smuggler; and Kadri Toma, biologist and physician. The Lodge is built in New Atlantis to serve the needs and people of Constellation for generations to come.

2305: Barrett joins Constellation.

2307: The Freestar Collective begins farming on the planet of Vesta in the Lunara system. By 2308 the United Colonies claims that by establishing a colony in a fourth star system, the Freestar Collective has violated the Treaty of Narion. Diplomatic talks break down and the UC lays siege to Vesta, killing anyone who stayed behind (or was brought in) to defend it. The Colony War officially begins.

2310: Constellation comes into possession of their first Artifact and tucks it away in the Constellation archives.

2311: After several years of conflict, the Colony War effectively comes to an end with the Battle of Cheyenne as a flotilla of civilian and military Freestar Collective ships takes down the major ships of the UC Navy using hit-and-run tactics.

2315: The UC Vanguard is founded as part of a UC response to the Freestar Collective's use of civilian ships during the Colony War. The Vanguard is the UC's own civilian navy, relying on civilians using their own ships, who pledged to protect the United Colonies and its interests. The ultimate reward for this service: citizenship in the United Colonies.

2319: Sarah Morgan becomes the youngest head of the UC Navigator Corps, though it’s a short-lived position as the division is shut down in 2320. Cast adrift, but still eager to put her training to good use, Morgan joins Constellation.

2321: Walter Stroud – co-owner of Stroud-Ecklund, one of the Settled Systems' premier starship manufacturers – joins Constellation and becomes its primary financial backer.

2322: Former Crimson Fleet pirate Vladimir Sall joins Constellation.

2325: Sarah Morgan becomes acting Chair of Constellation.

2325: Theologian Matteo Khatri joins Constellation.

2326: Barrett finds the original Artifact in the Constellation archives and knows it must be special.

2326: After months of correspondence with Sarah Morgan, graduate student and gifted scientist Noel is invited to join Constellation.

2327: Freestar Ranger Sam Coe and his daughter Cora join Constellation.

2328: Andreja joins Constellation.

2328: Barrett convinces Constellation to purchase Starstation L-868 and modify it to become a deep space scanner, nicknamed “The Eye.”

2330 A.D.: Starfield begins

The RPG is slated for release on September 6 and allows you to create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

Starfield features over 1,000 procedurally-generated planets for you to visit and explore, and are spread across over 100 different star systems. Some planets will even have moons and points of interest to seek out.

It also will be rather chatty, as the sci-fi title features over 250,000 lines of dialogue, which is more than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. Starfield is also said to a have a "super fun" trait system.

Upon release, it will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.