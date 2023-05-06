If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MORROWIND REBORN

Skywind shines in this stunning gameplay video showcasing the Morrowind mod project

Impressive.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind recently celebrated its 21st anniversary, and the folks behind the Skywind have released a new gameplay video for the total conversion mod.

The 20-minute video shows off the Necromancer in Mawia quest, where you act as an agent of the Tribunal Temple over in Molag Amur. The Morrowind mission showcases re-imagined assets, level design ideas, and more immersive dialogue and scripted sequences.

Because the project is still in the works, you may notice gaps, missing dialogue, floating objects, or placeholders from Skyrim included in the video.

The total conversion mod is a fan-made remake of Morrowind created within the Skyrim: Special Edition engine. The development team has not set a release date for it, as there is still plenty of work left on it. When finished, ownership of both games will be required to play, but you only play Skywind using the Skyrim game and not the older Morrowind game.

The user interface, combat, and graphics of the Skywind mod are based on those of Skyrim: Special Edition and not Morrowind.

Skywind has been in the works for at least nine years and is a serious undertaking from an all-volunteer group, all working in their spare time. If you are interested in helping move things along, the team has roles available for people of all skill sets and levels.

