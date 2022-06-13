Sonic Team's boss is confident that Sonic Frontiers won't see a delay

After a hashtag, #DelaySonicFrontiers, was trending earlier this month, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has affirmed that Sonic Frontiers won't be delayed.

Speaking to VGC as part of an upcoming interview with the outlet, Iizuka spoke about the reactions to the footage that has been revealed so far. So far, fans have had a variety of opinions on Sonic Frontiers, with many concerned about how it will actually play. Iizuka, on the other hand, doesn't seem too concerned about this fact.

"It's not really that surprising," Iizuka replied when asked about the mixed reactions. "We do realise everyone is just kind of reacting to the videos that they saw, and because they don’t understand what this new gameplay is they’re kind of comparing it to other games that they already know."

Iizuka noted that the team is aware of all the comments, with people speculating what the game actually is or isn't like. He also reiterated the selling point of the new "open zone" format the game is using.

"This new game system itself is something that doesn’t really exist in any other comparable titles, so we really hope that from here until launch we can really explain what open zone gameplay is."

As well as this, Iizuka made the point that fans will be able to go hands-on with the game at Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show, so that they can "understand what the game is. Because right now we’re just kind of watching videos of people reacting to what they believe the game to be."

Iizuka also has no intention to delay the game, citing confidence in the fact that playtesting has been very positive. "We really feel confident in the playtest results that we’re getting. A lot of people are saying they had a lot of fun, they really enjoyed the game."

Currently, the only reason the game might be delayed is if the whole team gets the coronavirus or is hospitalised, so whether you like it or not, Sonic is coming for you.