The Sonic the Hedgehog Symphony is speeding into London this September

The Sonic the Hedgehog symphony is going on a world tour, with things kicking off in London later this year.

Back in 2021, to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary Sega hosted a free to watch livestream featuring a whole bunch of classic Sonic tunes performed by a live orchestra. Sega obviously enjoyed putting on a show like that so much that it's decided to bring it back with The Sonic Symphony World Tour, which will have its first performance at the Barbican Hall in London this September 16, with a second date confirmed to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

"Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from Sega iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise," said Sega in a news release. "From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing fans to relive their favourite moments through song while synchronised spectacular gameplay footage plays at the same time."

So far it's just the pair of dates that have been announced, but on the website for the world tour you can sign up to the newsletter to be notified about new tour dates, and more are expected to come throughout 2024.

The tour is being co-produced by Sega, soundtrec, SOHO Live, and will be presented by MGP Live - if you're interested in attending, pre-sale tickets will be made available for newsletter subscribers, so probably best to do so as something like this is likely to sell out fast.

While this year won't be as big for Sonic as it was last year with the release of Sonic Frontiers, the latest game in the series is expecting some more free DLC to arrive some time this year, with the first update having dropped in March.