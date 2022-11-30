If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MOAR SONIC

Sonic Frontiers is getting at least three content updates in 2023

More information will be shared at a later date.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

SEGA has provided a look at the preliminary 2023 free content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers.

According to the company, the first update will contain Juke Box, a Photo Mode, and a New Challenges Mode.

Sonic Frontiers may finally bring Sonic the Games in line with Sonic the Phenomenon

Update two will feature Sonic’s Birthday, an Open Zone Challenge, and a new Koco.

The third update will bring a new story and additional playable characters.

We will let you know when SEGA provides more information on a release window for each content drop.

In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is searching for the Chaos emeralds. While on this adventure, he becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures.

As Sonic, you will battle hordes of enemies and experience open-zone platforming across the Starfall Islands as he and his friends go after Dr. Eggman, who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

It is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch