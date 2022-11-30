Sonic Frontiers is getting at least three content updates in 2023

SEGA has provided a look at the preliminary 2023 free content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers.

According to the company, the first update will contain Juke Box, a Photo Mode, and a New Challenges Mode.

Sonic Frontiers may finally bring Sonic the Games in line with Sonic the Phenomenon

Update two will feature Sonic’s Birthday, an Open Zone Challenge, and a new Koco.

The third update will bring a new story and additional playable characters.

We will let you know when SEGA provides more information on a release window for each content drop.

In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is searching for the Chaos emeralds. While on this adventure, he becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures.

As Sonic, you will battle hordes of enemies and experience open-zone platforming across the Starfall Islands as he and his friends go after Dr. Eggman, who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

It is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.