Sonic Frontiers free update adds Photo Mode, newly added features, and more

The first of three free content updates for Sonic Frontiers has been released, and it comes with newly added features and modes.

Dubbed the Sights, Sounds, and Speed update, it includes a Photo Mode and a Juke Box that allows you to play your favorite tracks while exploring the Starfall Islands. It includes tracks from Sonic Frontiers and past Sonic games. Totaling 53 songs, 13 are instantly unlocked and playable as soon as the game is updated. You can unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories across the five islands, denoted by orange notes.

The Sights, Sounds, and Speed update is now available for Sonic Frontiers on consoles and PC.

Included in the update are new Challenge Modes to test your skill, and they can be played after finishing the campaign.

There's the Cyber Space Challenge Mode which finds you racing through seven Cyber Space Stages back-to-back in time-attack mode while competing against the clock.

Then, there's Battle Rush Mode. Here, you battle through several rounds against increasingly difficult enemies, guardians, and Titans in timed battle mode. Your goal is to achieve the fastest time with your leveled-up Sonic. If you make a higher rank, you may get a special surprise.

The update also includes additional changes. These include a Power Boost animation and the Starfall Slot Machine that can be toggled in the Options menu.

Cyber Space levels can be restarted mid-level, and when upgrading Sonic, multiple Koco can now be exchanged at once with the Elder and Hermit Koco.

The update will automatically install where automatic updates are supported, or it can be manually retrieved.

Additional free content updates, two in fact, for the Sonic Frontiers game, are expected later in the year.