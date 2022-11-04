If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BIG BOSSES

The latest Sonic Frontiers video features showdowns with various bosses

It's almost time to explore the Starfall Islands, and gather the Chaos Emeralds.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new trailer for Sonic Frontiers has been released, and it shows the fella fighting rather large, strange-looking bosses.

In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is searching for the Chaos emeralds. While on this adventure, he becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures.

Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer

As Sonic, you will battle hordes of powerful enemies and experience open-zone platforming freedom across the Starfall Islands as the blue blur and friends go after Dr. Eggman, who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

The game will feature an evolved gameplay experience allowing you to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

Originally slated for release in 2021 to coincide with the Sonic franchise's 30th anniversary, SEGA delayed the game to work on quality control.

It will be made available November 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch