Sonic Frontiers debut gameplay trailer shows seven minutes of Sonic speeding through the world

Have a look at the blue blur's latest.
SEGA has released a seven-minute video showing off Sonic Frontiers gameplay.

The IGN First video is part of the site's month-long coverage of the game.

In Sonic Frontiers, you will "accelerate to new heights" and experience "high-velocity open-zone freedom," battle powerful enemies, and speed through the Starfall Islands featuring various biomes.

It's the latest 3D entry in the Sonic franchise and follows the blue blur and his friends as they go after Dr. Eggman who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

The game will feature an evolved gameplay experience where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

Originally slated for release in 2021 to coincide with the Sonic franchise's 30th anniversary, SEGA delayed the game to work on quality control.

It is scheduled for release late this holiday for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

