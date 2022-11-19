If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Saints Row update features over 200 bug fixes with a particular focus on stability and co-op

Volition has also added new features to the game to make your return to Santo Ileso "smoother and more rewarding."
Volition has released a large update for Saints Row that has a specific focus on stability, Quality of Life, co-op, and gameplay issues.

Along with fixing over 200 bugs, the development team said the update is just the start of its ongoing support for the game this year and beyond.

Saints Row – Like a Boss – Ultimate Customization Trailer (4K)

The update increased stability in both single player and co-op, fixed issues with some challenge rewards not being granted, visual issues with customization have been addressed, new quality of life features for vehicles, combat, UI and other parts of the game were added, and more.

Volition said it wanted to pack in as many meaningful fixes and new features as it could into this first major update, so it focused on one larger patch, rather than releasing a series of smaller ones.

More community requested quality of life additions and new features are coming alongside further bug fixes that may be reported going forward.

You can look over the full patch notes over on the official Saints Row website.

