Saints Row players are getting an update in November that includes 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades

Improvements are coming to Saints Row this year and beyond via bug fixes, new cosmetics, and new content in 2023.

Volition said it is working to improve the gameplay experience with fixes to community-reported issues and more improvements based on player feedback.

Saints Row Story Reveal Trailer

Because the team is prioritizing fixes, development on extra content has been put on hold for the time being. You can expect the first major update in late November, and it will contain over 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades.

The update will focus particularly on challenges, overall stability, and co-op. Co-op issues have taken longer than expected to fix, but the team is working on it and adding a prompt of sorts that will let players know when co-op is possible.

The November update will also mark the beginning of a series of quality-of-life changes and new features for the core game. This update will include many requested improvements, including reducing repetition in some activities, making challenges more rewarding, improving vehicle management, a revamp of rumble and haptic features, and more.

Volition said that bigger and better improvements based on player feedback are also in the works.

If you are itching for a little something or other, this week, the first in a series of cosmetic packs will be released to players. Called the Front to Back pack, it will be made available for free and is acquired through the relevant platform store.

More free cosmetic packs will be released this year for all players, as well as several additional cosmetic packs for Expansion Pass owners at no extra cost. The Expansion Pass will also be made available to purchase later this month for those who do not own the Gold, Platinum, or Notorious editions of the game.

And finally, the studio said it plans on supporting Saints Row for the long-term and that 2023 will feature a "raft of content," including all-new story DLC. The story content will be included in the Expansion Pass and available to buy separately. There will also be free, new gameplay experiences and areas of the city to explore.

All this will land aside even larger quality-of-life updates, more free packs, and other free goodies.

Saints Row was released on August 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.