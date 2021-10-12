Take a look at some of the rebooted Saints Row gameplay here

The Volition team has teamed up with Game Informer to share some new Saints Row gameplay footage, revealing a little bit more about the world of Santo Ileso.

The new two-minute clip – embedded below – shows off more details in the peculair interpretation of the American Southwest, taking us on a whistlestop tour of some of its scenic locations. It's very different from Steelport, which makes us think that rebooting the series was a good idea, after all.

It's quite San Andreas, in some ways, too; cities giving way to open expanses of desert put us in mind of the Rockstar classic (which is coming back to modern platforms later this year, by the way). Similarly to the other notable sandbox games out there, Saints Row will be navigable by car, motorcycle, wingsuit, and more.

If some of the gameplay above looks a bit choppy and rough, that's because it's from an early build of the game. "Please note that this Saints Row gameplay is pre-alpha footage supplied by Deep Silver and represents a game still in development," says a note on the video.

If this has got you hungry for a little bit more from the upcoming action game, you can also check out more Saints Row gameplay at the link, or read our preview here.

This new take on Saints Row was revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live, and follows the exploits of a group of friends who embark on their own criminal venture in a bid to become Self Made.

Saints Row will be released February 25 on PC via Epic Game Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.