Saints Row trailer gives you a taste of the story

Check out this rather interesting story trailer for Saints Row.

The video gives you a taste of the Saints' formation, rivals, and rise to power. It also features all sorts of explosions.

Set in Santo Ileso, a brand new location located in the American Southwest, the reboot stars a group of friends who embark on a criminal venture in a bid to become Self Made.

In the game, you take on a bunch of side hustles and take on criminal ventures and missions as you shoot, drive, and "wingsuit your way to the top."

You will also battle the game’s three main gangs that you will have to bring down to bring order to the streets.

Saints Row releases August 23 through the Epic Games Store for PC, alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You still have time to pre-order to earn the Idols Anarchy Pack and more for free.