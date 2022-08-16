If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Story Time

Saints Row trailer gives you a taste of the story

Only a week to go.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Check out this rather interesting story trailer for Saints Row.

The video gives you a taste of the Saints' formation, rivals, and rise to power. It also features all sorts of explosions.

Set in Santo Ileso, a brand new location located in the American Southwest, the reboot stars a group of friends who embark on a criminal venture in a bid to become Self Made.

In the game, you take on a bunch of side hustles and take on criminal ventures and missions as you shoot, drive, and "wingsuit your way to the top."

You will also battle the game’s three main gangs that you will have to bring down to bring order to the streets.

Saints Row releases August 23 through the Epic Games Store for PC, alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You still have time to pre-order to earn the Idols Anarchy Pack and more for free.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch