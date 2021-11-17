Saints Row reboot delayed to August 2022

If you were looking forward to once again taking to the streets and making a name for yourself and your family in the Saints Row reboot early in 2022, we've got some bad news: it's been pushed back. And by quite a long way, too.

In a message on Twitter in the little hours of the morning, Volition's chief creative officer, Jim Boone, noted that the game will move from its planned release date of February 25, 2022 into the new summer slot of August 23, 2022.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the developers say that the delay has been made so that the team can better fine tune the quality of the experience and make the overall game that little bit better.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve," reads the statement. "The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

The developer then goes on to note that complications arising from the Coivd-19 pandemic have also affected the developement schedule, and because of that the team needs a little more time to finish crafting the "biggest and best Saints Row game ever".

Don't worry if you like what you've seen of the game so far; this isn't some big overhaul. Rather, it's just a delay geared towards polishing the game. "Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you," the post notes.

This freshly rebooted and more toned-down take on Saints Row was revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live, and follows the exploits of a group of friends who embark on their own criminal venture in a bid to become Self Made. It's looking pretty promising, and is exactly the sort of reboot the series needed, at least according to Alex in our Saints Row preview.

Per this new delay, Saints Row will be released August 23 on PC via Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.