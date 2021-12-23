Fans may have gotten their hopes up after a tease from Guillermo Del Toro at The Game Awards of something Silent Hill-related, but it seems it was all for naught, as he isn’t working on a Silent Hill game, or any game for that matter.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Del Toro spoke out of genuine frustration at the fact that his and Hideo Kojima’s collaboration, Silent Hills, was unceremoniously cancelled by Konami. Del Toro basically wanted to poke the publisher about it: "I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don't understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling."

Not only did Del Toro firmly deny he was working on a new Silent Hill game, he shut down any possibility of working on any game, as he calls himself the “albatross” of gaming due to all of the games he’s tried to develop being cancelled, the other of which was Insanity, which was being developed in partnership with Saints Row developer Volition until it was canceled in 2012.

Del Toro still managed to make his mark on the industry, however small, thanks to his friendship with Kojima leading to a small part for him in Death Stranding. Speaking of that game, it recently had a Director’s Cut release for PS5. It’s also a game that even its creator doesn’t fully understand. Still, a sequel may be on the way. Maybe we might see Del Toro again in that game.