Saints Row reboot announced, out February 25

At gamescom Opening Night Live, Volition and Deep Silver revealed the first look at the new Saints Row - which isn't a numbered sequel. The reboot stars a new cast of characters, whom we get to meet in this trailer.

The game, which is set in a city 'writhing with crime,' will see you battling it out between three main gangs that you'll have to repel in order and take down the worst of the hardened criminals and bring order to bring some sort of order to the streets.

The trailer heavily implies that the gang of characters we meet in the CGI trailer – The Boss, Nina, Kevin, and Eli – are starting up a "criminal empire", and heavily implies you'll be starting your own gang to wrestle control of the streets.

It was way back in 2013 that we saw the last game in the series with Saints Row 4, and we've not seen anything from the series since.

The trailer is entirely CG, but it does appear to retain some of Saints Row's iconic irreverence. It also confirms that the game will be released February 25, 2022 on PC (EGS), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.