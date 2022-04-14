Upcoming Saints Row showcase will focus on the game's extensive customization suite

Volition will reveal full details on Saints Row’s customization suite during a showcase on April 20.

The showcase will feature a premiere trailer, interviews, and insider information from key members of the development team, and it will be hosted by Mica Burton.

It will air on Deep Silver’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm BST, and 9pm CEST.

Within the showcase itself, the trailer will focus on customization across all aspects of player choice in the game. According to the developers, the customization suite is its "most powerful toolset to date and is best in class." It allows you to modify almost anything because how your Boss looks as you take over the city’s criminal underbelly is entirely up to you.

Volition has removed the boundaries of gender and restrictions for players, and there's plenty of vehicle options and weapon customization tools.

Saints Row will release on August 23 the Epic Games Store for PC, alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can pre-order now via the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, retailers, and via the official Saints Row website.