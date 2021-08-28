Saints Row developer video shows a bit of gameplay from the reboot

A developer video has been released for the Saints Row reboot, and it features some gameplay segments.

In the video, the Volition team and Bryce Charles, the voice of the boss, take you on a tour of Santo Ileso, a brand new location in the game located in the American Southwest, which also includes a brand new cast of characters to discover.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live, the reboot stars a group of friends who embark on their own criminal venture in a bid to become Self Made.

In the game, you take on a bunch of side hustles, and take on criminal ventures and missions, as you shoot, drive, and ""wingsuit your way to the top."

You will also battle it out against the game’s three main gangs which you will have to bring down to bring order to the streets.

Saints Row will be released February 25 on PC (EGS), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.