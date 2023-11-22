Tower Defense X codes for November 2023

22nd November 2023: We added new TDX codes.

Tower Defense X is a new Roblox game that should appeal to fans of experiences like All Star Tower Defense and Toilet Tower Defense. Like those popular experiences, TDX is all about defending your territory from wave after wave of enemies.

You'll deploy units on a map to defend a target area from swarms of foes that are marching towards it to attack. Unlike other similar experiences on Roblox, this time around the enemies you'll be squarring up to are zombies - which come in different shapes and types, from the classic, slow-moving undead to running zombies seen in more modern horror games.

If you need a hand building your zombie-fighting army, make sure you redeem some Tower Defense X codes to get free cash. You'll need in-game dollars if you want to purchase new units you can deploy in battle. Getting new units that have different weapons and abilities will help turn the tide of battle if you're struggling in TDX.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Tower Defense X codes

Currently, there is only one working code for Tower Defense X:

johnroblox: $350 (NEW!)

Expired Tower Defense X codes

There are no expired TDX codes just yet.

How to redeem Tower Defense X codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in TDX? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Tower Defense X in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the button on the right that looks like a megaphone. Image credit: VG247/Tower Defense X This will open up a 'Redeem Codes' menu with a textbox. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key. Image credit: VG247/Tower Defense X

If the code you entered is active, you'll see 'Code redeemed!' appear in the textbox you just used to type in a code. Your rewards will also be credited automatically to your account.

That's a wrap on our guide for TDX codes. For help with other tower defense games on Roblox, head to our pages on Tower Defense Simulator codes, Anime World Tower Defense codes and Skibi Defense codes. Or, if you need help with other popular Roblox games check out our lists of Blade Ball codes and Blox Fruits codes.