Resident Evil 7 has sold over 10 million copies

Capcom revealed an impressive sales milestone for Resident Evil 7.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Resident Evil 7 has officially sold over 10 million units worldwide since its release in 2017. The impressive figure was announced today.

Though Capcom didn't offer a per-platform breakdown, or really any extra details beyond, this already makes Resident Evil 7 the publisher's second-best selling game ever, behind Monster Hunter World (17.3 million).

And, according to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, this also makes Resident Evil 7 the first game in the series to set that record without relying on remakes/re-releases.

So far, it looks like Resident Evil Village - the latest release in the series - is keeping pace with Resident Evil 7, and may even end up surpassing it. In just two months, Village sold over 4.5 million copies.

Resident Evil 7's success is not surprising, and it's further proof that Capcom's decision to reinvent the series was the right one. Village borrows a number of gameplay elements established by Resident Evil 7, chiefly the first-person perspective.

