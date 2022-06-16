Capcom reactivates original PC versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7

Those who downloaded upgrade patches for Resident Evil 2 Remake , Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7 should know that Capcom has reactivated the previous versions that do not include ray tracing and DirectX 12.

According to Capcom, "due to overwhelming response from the Steam community," it reactivated the original PC versions due to the fact the patches raised both graphics card and system requirements for PC users.

Before the update, the games required Windows 7-10 64-BIT, DirectX 11, and at least a GeForce 760or AMD R7 260X. After the update, Windows 10 was a requirement alongside DirectX 12, and a GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 or above.

The upgrade also reportedly broke some mods available for the games, and there wasn't an option to revert to the previous versions.

Going forward, both the original and upgraded versions of the games will be available for Steam users.

If you upgraded one of the three titles and want to revert to the older version, you need to take the following steps:

Click LIBRARY in Steam client. Right-click the game and select ""Properties..."" In the pop-up menu, select ""BETAS"" From the pull-down menu, select ""dx11_non-rt"" (Note: password not required) Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game You should be able to launch the game normally once the update completes Some of the in-game option settings will be reset as a result of the rollback process.

If you would like to update the game to the new version again, simply select "None" from the pull-down menu in Step 4.

Yesterday, Capcom released upgraded versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil 7 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S users. Those who own the games on PC, PS4 or Xbox One are eligible for the upgrade at no additional cost.