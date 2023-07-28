Remnant 2 sets Steam record as series enters the big leagues

Remnant 2 has officially graduated from a niche game to a big deal. The game is now Steam's second-best selling game, beating every other game with the exception of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The game managed to climb 14 spots on the same list in its week of release. This is an even more impressive milestone considering Steam's top sellers list is based on revenue, not units sold. That is why CS:GO remains in the lead despite being a free-to-play game.

Remnant 2 is not a full-price game. Instead, it has three editions that start at $50 up to $70 - which is becoming the base price of many modern games, even on PC.

Unsurprisingly, these impressive sales figures resulted in a healthy player base. Remnant 2 peaked at 83,792 concurrent players, which is already higher than the player count of its launch day. That's close to double that of the original Remnant, according to SteamDB.

Seeing as how the game continued to beat its own concurrent player records, it's likely going to do so again this weekend. The game's Steam review rating is currently sitting at 'Very Positive', based on 5,866 user reviews.

Most of the negative reviews cite poor performance, and a few stability issues. Developer Gunfire Games responded to the feedback, saying in a Steam post that it's already working on improving performance, addressing crashes (especially on higher-end systems), fixing progression blockers and addressing some issues with the Trait system.

"We launched Remnant 2 on July 25, and we are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming positive response from the community. Your support and enthusiasm for Remnant 2 have been truly inspiring," wrote development director Ben Gabbard.

"We know that encountering bugs and glitches can be frustrating and can hinder your excitement for the game. We take these issues incredibly seriously, and our team is working to identify and address these issues as quickly as possible."

Remnant 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.