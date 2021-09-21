Quantic Dream, the developer behind PlayStation-exclusive titles Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, is supposedly working with Disney on a new Star Wars game, and as per new information, the game will be different to the sorts of things we've seen from the French studio to date.

Since the initial reports about Quantic Dream's unannounced project first circulated, moore information about specifically what this game will be have come to light. As per a report from Kotaku, the game will eschew the QTE-heavy set-up you'll be familiar with if you played the likes of Beyond: Two Souls or the other aforemetioned games, and will instead the game will "have more traditional action gameplay, and possibly even open world and multiplayer elements".

Quantic Dream's Montreal studio will apparently be playing a large part in the game's development, and all those new gameplay elements will be the result of a pretty wide-ranging hiring spree the company has been on. Employees from Ubisoft, Eidos and WB Games Montreal have joined Quantic Dream lately.

The aim of the hiring spree is, in part, "to provide Quantic Dream with more development expertise on areas outside of the branching storytelling and cinematic-driven narratives showcased in games like Heavy Rain", Kotaku noted, per two former Qunatic Dream developers who wished to remain anonymous.

The shift to a new type of game has not been without its issues, though: "Quantic Dream’s proprietary game engine and development tools are dated and not well-suited to creating more action-oriented and exploration-focused games," a source said.

Back in 2018, Quantic Dream made headlines after reports that photoshopped images had been sent to group emails within the company, with a cache of 600 photoshopped pictures – some sexual in nature, others offensive – prompting complaints from staff.

Quantic Dream denied reports of inappropriate behavior and toxic working culture at studio.