Quantic Dream, the developer behind Heavy Rain, and Detroit: Become Human, is reportedly working with Disney on a new Star Wars game. The news was first shared by French YouTuber Gautoz, who said that Quantic Dream has signed on with Disney after its contract with Sony ended.

Leaker Tom Henderson has heard similar details from their sources, saying that the game has been in the works for 18 months, though they're unclear how far along into production it actually is.

This partnership has yet to be officially announced by either party, but the news is not surprising. Since the revival of the Lucasfilm Games brand, Disney has been open about offering the Star Wars, and Indiana Jones licenses to a wide range of studios from various sizes. Though many of those games have yet to see the light of day, the potential gains are very exciting.

Quantic Dream is known for narrative-driven games. The studio's most recent game, Detroit: Become Human, launched on PS4 in 2018, before it came to PC over a year later. Given that it’s no longer under contract with Sony, this next game will likely arrive on multiple platforms simultaneously.