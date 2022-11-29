If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to find Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet

The Paradox version of Salamance is a force to be reckoned with.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s up to 400 Pokemon to find and capture during your Paldean journey. As you approach the end of your adventure, you’ll find that even more new Pokemon, namely Paradox Pokemon, are revealed. One of the coolest of which is Roaring Moon, the Paradox version of Salamance, which is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Roaring Moon is only able to be caught following the final boss battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so you’ll need to be well into the end-game to catch this Pokemon. With that in mind, here’s where to find and how to catch Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet.

Where to find Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet

The Great Crater of Paldea, also known as Area Zero, is a zone that’s off-limits for most of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That said, as you approach the end-game, you’ll find yourself galloping down a dozen winding paths to reach the bottom and discover new Pokemon.

However, Area Zero lacks a map, and figuring out where specific Pokemon are can be quite frustrating.

Here are some step-by-step instructions on how to reach Roaring Moon’s location in Pokemon Scarlet.

  1. Make your way to the near-bottom of Area Zero. Specifically, head to ‘Research Station No. 3’ from the Area Zero gate.
  2. Exit the Research Station, and do not go into the cave directly ahead. Instead, go along the grass and under the rocks to the left.
  3. Immediately after going under the rocks here, stop at the tree (and likely horde of Girafarig), and look left. There is a slight opening between the rocks here.
  4. Go through the opening, and you’ll find yourself in another cave. In here you have the chances of finding Wugtrio, Clefairy, Espeon, Scream Tail, Pawmi, Deino, Lycanroc, and more.
  5. Continue into the cave, and you’ll find yourself on grass again, near a waterfall; here is where Roaring Moon will spawn!

For more visual help, we’ve provided some step-by-step images below, too.

The route to Roaring Moon's location in Pokemon Scarlet
After leaving Research Station No. 3, keep left and head under the rocks.
The route to Roaring Moon's location in Pokemon Scarlet
After going under the rocks and coming out at a tree, go left through the narrow opening between the rocks, intoa new cave. Roaring Moon is up ahead, by the waterfall.
Roaring Moon in Area Zero of Pokemon Scarlet
Roaring Moon will fly high above, but will swoop down to battle with you.

Once you reach Roaring Moon’s location, it’s time to battle with and catch them! However, you need not scramble to put the Pokemon to sleep or worry about using your Master Ball just yet; multiple Roaring Moon’s will spawn in this location, and you can battle it out with and catch as many as you want.

With Roaring Moon in your collection, don’t forget to collect all the Eeveelutions, Scream Tail, and be sure to trade with friends for their version exclusives so you can truly catch ‘em all!

