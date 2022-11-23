Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, and Scream Tail

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hosts the Paldean Pokedex, which is home to almost 400 Pokemon for you to encounter and catch. The Igglybuff evolution is going to take up three of those slots in your Pokedex, or even four if you’re a Pokemon Scarlet player.

That’s right! Each version of the game comes with its own Ancient forms of fan favourite Pokemon, known as Paradox Pokemon, and Pokemon Scarlet players will be privy to the Scream Tail version of Jigglypuff. If you’re one of the many looking to add this Gen 1 Pokemon to your party, then look no further.

In this guide, we explain how to find and evolve Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff, as well as where to find Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Igglybuff locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to start from the bottom of the evolution chain and catch yourself an Igglybuff, you can find them in the areas marked on the map below.

Do take note, however, that this Fairy-type has a 1% encounter rate. So, you may be looking for a little while, or can go about eating a sandwich that boosts your Fairy-type encounter power!

Jigglypuff locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re instead looking to cut out some work and want a Jigglypuff, or are catching ‘em all, you can find this Pokemon in the areas marked on the map below.

Jigglypuff is much more common than Igglybuff, and has a 60% encounter rate. So, you’ll no doubt have an easier time finding this Pokemon.

How to evolve Igglybuff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve your Igglybuff into a Jigglypuff, you’ll need to raise your Friendship Level with the Pokemon. You can improve your Friendship Level with the Pokemon as you normally would, and that’s by spending time with it.

Time can be spent with your Igglybuff in both autobattle mode while roaming Paldea, and by having a Picnic with the ‘mon. During a Picnic, you can play ball or wash the Pokemon to help raise Friendship Levels.

How to evolve Jigglypuff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to then evolve your Jigglypuff into a Wigglytuff, you’ll need a Moon Stone, one of the many Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can find one Moon Stone in the middle of the canyon in South Province Area Three. Then, simply give the Moon Stone to your Jigglypuff to hold, and they will evolve into Wigglytuff!

Alternatively, you can try catching the 'mon in the areas marked on the map below. Do note, however, that it has a 10% encounter rate.

Where to find Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet

If you’re specifically looking for the all-new Paradox Pokemon version of Jigglypuff that’s exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, Scream Tail, you’ll need to have reached the end-game credits first.

After that, you’ll be able to find the Pokemon in the Great Crater of Paldea, also known as Area Zero. This new Pokemon ditches its usual Normal/Fairy-typing, and has a Fairy/Psychic-typing instead.

That’s it for your Jigglypuff evolution line and new ‘mon, Scream Tail, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more help with your Paldean adventure, take a look at our guide to breeding your Pokemon, and which order you should approach each Gym, Titan, and Star Boss in.