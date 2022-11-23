If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, and Scream Tail

Everyone's favourite Fairy-type.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hosts the Paldean Pokedex, which is home to almost 400 Pokemon for you to encounter and catch. The Igglybuff evolution is going to take up three of those slots in your Pokedex, or even four if you’re a Pokemon Scarlet player.

Which starter did you choose?

That’s right! Each version of the game comes with its own Ancient forms of fan favourite Pokemon, known as Paradox Pokemon, and Pokemon Scarlet players will be privy to the Scream Tail version of Jigglypuff. If you’re one of the many looking to add this Gen 1 Pokemon to your party, then look no further.

In this guide, we explain how to find and evolve Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff, as well as where to find Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Igglybuff locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to start from the bottom of the evolution chain and catch yourself an Igglybuff, you can find them in the areas marked on the map below.

Iggybuff's habitat on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Do take note, however, that this Fairy-type has a 1% encounter rate. So, you may be looking for a little while, or can go about eating a sandwich that boosts your Fairy-type encounter power!

Jigglypuff locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re instead looking to cut out some work and want a Jigglypuff, or are catching ‘em all, you can find this Pokemon in the areas marked on the map below.

Jigglypuff's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Jigglypuff is much more common than Igglybuff, and has a 60% encounter rate. So, you’ll no doubt have an easier time finding this Pokemon.

How to evolve Igglybuff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve your Igglybuff into a Jigglypuff, you’ll need to raise your Friendship Level with the Pokemon. You can improve your Friendship Level with the Pokemon as you normally would, and that’s by spending time with it.

Time can be spent with your Igglybuff in both autobattle mode while roaming Paldea, and by having a Picnic with the ‘mon. During a Picnic, you can play ball or wash the Pokemon to help raise Friendship Levels.

How to evolve Jigglypuff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to then evolve your Jigglypuff into a Wigglytuff, you’ll need a Moon Stone, one of the many Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can find one Moon Stone in the middle of the canyon in South Province Area Three. Then, simply give the Moon Stone to your Jigglypuff to hold, and they will evolve into Wigglytuff!

Alternatively, you can try catching the 'mon in the areas marked on the map below. Do note, however, that it has a 10% encounter rate.

Wigglytuff's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet

If you’re specifically looking for the all-new Paradox Pokemon version of Jigglypuff that’s exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, Scream Tail, you’ll need to have reached the end-game credits first.

After that, you’ll be able to find the Pokemon in the Great Crater of Paldea, also known as Area Zero. This new Pokemon ditches its usual Normal/Fairy-typing, and has a Fairy/Psychic-typing instead.

That’s it for your Jigglypuff evolution line and new ‘mon, Scream Tail, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more help with your Paldean adventure, take a look at our guide to breeding your Pokemon, and which order you should approach each Gym, Titan, and Star Boss in.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information

Comments

More On Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch