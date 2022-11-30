Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is packed with Pokemon. There’s Generation 9 to get used to, fan-favourites with new evolutions, ancient Paradox Pokemon, and of course, different forms of some species of Pokemon. One of these Pokemon with multiple forms is Lycanroc, who can evolve from Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc if you’re lucky.

Rockruff, the adorable Rock-type puppy Pokemon, eventually evolves into the equal parts calm and ferocious Lycanroc. This Pokemon has three forms: Midday, Midnight, and Dusk. Dusk arguably being the most difficult to get!

That said, here’s how to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We also detail how to evolve Rockruff into Midday Form Lycanroc, and Midnight Form Lycanroc, so you can catch ‘em all.

Rockruff location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff isn’t at all hard to find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a 60% encounter rate and multiple areas that it resides in. It can be found in Area Two and Area Four of the South Province, Area One of the West Province, and Area One of the East Province.

Rockruff’s habitat is also marked on the map below.

This is where you'll find Rockruff.

How to evolve Rockruff into Midday Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Midday Form Lycanroc is among the easiest of Rockruff evolutions to acquire. All you need to do is have a Rockruff that reaches Level 25 during the day. Then, it’ll evolve into Midday Form Lycanroc. It’s as simple as that!

How to evolve Rockruff into Midnight Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like Midday Form Lycanroc, this evolution of Rockruff depends on the time of day. Rather than daytime, you’ll want this Rockruff to reach Level 25 during the nighttime, and it can then evolve into Midnight Form Lycanroc.

Alternatively, Midnight Form can actually be caught in Area Zero after having finished the endgame in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This red-coloured form of Lycanroc roams the same cave where Roaring Moon resides in this area, which is a little awkward to get to if you don’t already know where you’re going.

Make your way to Research Station No. 3 of Area Zero, and do not go into the cave directly ahead when you exit. Head down the left path under the rocks, and when you emerge from the rocks by a tree, take a left through a narrow gap inbetween more rocks.

Go left along the grass, ignoring the cave, and head under the rocks up ahead until you reach a tree and Girafarig.

At the tree, look left; there is a small gap between the rocks leading to a cave where you can find Midnight Form Lycanroc.

This cave is where Roaring Moon lives, but more importantly, where you can find multiple Midnight Form Lycanroc, too.

How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As we already mentioned, Dusk Form Lycanroc is the hardest form of them all to get. This is because the evolution requires two things: a Rockruff that has the Own Tempo ability, and for it to specifically be dusk. Not night or day; it has to be dusk!

First things first, let’s establish when dusk is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is when the sun begins to set across Paldea, but it isn’t quite dark yet. You can actually open up your map and check the small icon at the top, labelled below, to give you a better idea of the time of day.

You want the small circle here to show an orange sunset; ignore my location completely, as you won't find a Rockruff or Lycanroc here!

Now that you know which time of day your Rockruff ought to hit Level 25 and evolve, you need to get your hands on a Rockruff with the Own Tempo ability, which isn’t easy. You’ll quite literally need to go about catching Rockruff after Rockruff until you find one with the ability, which can take quite some time.

That said, Joe Merrick of Serebii recently shared to Twitter that there is a Wild Tera Type Rockruff that can be found in Area Three of the West Province. This is, apparently, guaranteed to be a Rockruff with the Own Tempo ability.

Fun fact, if you see a Wild Tera Type Rockruff in West Province Area Three, it is in fact an Own Tempo Rockruff so can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 21, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I can confirm that I spent the best part of an hour exploring this area with no luck, but it seems those in the replies to Joe's tweet have been more fortunate, so it’s certainly worth taking a look!

Once you do manage to capture a Rockruff with the Own Tempo ability, you need it to reach Level 25 at dusk. If everything is done correctly, Rockruff will finally evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc!

For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at our guide to breeding Pokemon, how to raise friendship levels, and the best sandwich recipes.