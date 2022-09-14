If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ROLY-POLY 'MON

Pokémon GO’s Test Your Mettle event will add Togedemaru and Mega Aggron

The event will start this Friday, September 16.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Togedemaru and Mega Aggron stand beside a Pokémon Trainer in Pokemon GO artwork.

Pokémon GO’s upcoming event is just around the corner, quite literally, with Test Your Mettle kicking off on Friday September 16. The event will run until September 21, and will see the likes of Togedemaru and Mega Aggron make their debut.

The Test Your Mettle event will task players with completing challenges using their Steel-type ‘mons. There’ll also be the opportunity to encounter Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) and Kartana (Northern Hemisphere), two Ultra Beasts.

Aside from those particular Pokémon and encounters, there are also plenty of other additions arriving throughout the event. For a start, players will be able to encounter the following Pokémon, as well as Togedemaru, during Test Your Mettle:

  • Beldum
  • Bronzor
  • Drilbur
  • Aron
  • Nosepass
  • Magnemite
  • Pineco
  • Ferroseed

And if you’re particularly lucky, you might even encounter Stunfisk or Prinplup, a personal favourite!

During one-star raids, you may encounter Shieldon, Klink, Togedemaru, Beldum, or Scyther. Three-star raids can feature Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, or Lairon, while five-star raids will be privy to Celesteela and Kartana. Last, but not least, you can expect to see Mega Aggron during mega raids.

When it comes to 7km eggs, there are chances you could hatch Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Stunfisk, and Riolu. Meanwhile, Field Research encounters may give you the chance to catch one of the following:

  • Magnemite
  • Pineco
  • Drilbur
  • Togedemaru
  • Nosepass
  • Ferroseed
  • Steelix Mega Energy
  • Scizor Mega Energy

Then there’s also your Timed Research. As per Niantic PR, you’ll need to ‘Complete tasks to earn Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron’.

And that’s it for the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon GO this week. Will you be taking part?

