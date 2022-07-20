Pokemon Go's August Community Day event will feature the adorable Galarian Zigzagoon

The next Pokemon Go Community Day will be here before you know it, and this time out, the featured Pokemon is Galarian Zigzagoon.

This super cute raccoon will appear more often in the wild on Saturday, August 12th, 11am to 2pm local time. If you are lucky, you may encounter a shiny one.

During the event, if you evolve its Linoone evolution into Obstagoon up to five hours after Community Day ends, the Pokemon will know the Charged Attack Obstruct.

You will need 25 candies to evolve it into Linoone, then 100 additional candies for Obstagoon.

Timed Research focused on Galarian Zigzagoon will be available from 11am to 7pm. During this time, you will need to catch a total of one hundred Galarian Zigzagoon to complete this Timed Research in full. As you progress through and complete the research tasks, you will receive the following: an Obstagoon Hat, Obstagoon Glasses, Obstagoon Gloves, and an Obstagoon Pose.

You can purchase these items via the in-game shop after the event.

Bonuses active during the event include 3× Catch Stardust, 2x Candy bonus, and 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours, and one additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day and will require 50% less Stardust up to five hours after the event ends.

Groups that work together will unlock additional bonuses. Should Trainers catch enough Pokemon with help from a single Lure Module, Galarian Linoone will appear near the Lured PokeStop.

After Community Day ends, there will be bonus Raid Battles until 7pm local time. The bonus battles allow Trainers to challenge Galarian Linoone in four-star Raid Battles. Once you complete the Raid, Galarian Zigzagoon will begin to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes.

The caveat is you can only join these raids using Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes. You cannot use Remote Raid Passes to join these raids.

As far as catching a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon during this time, you will have the same chance of finding one as you did during the normal hours of August Community Day.

For those that missed it, July's Community Day featured Starly, which you can see in the video above. It took place on Sunday, July 17.