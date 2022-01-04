Pokemon Go is going classic on Community Day in January with Bulbasaur as the featured Pokemon.

On Saturday, January 22 from 2-5pm local time, players will return to the roots of Community Day during the Season of Heritage with the grass/poison-type Pokemon.

During this time, Bulbasaur will be appearing more frequently in the wild and you may even catch a shiny version.

If you evolve Ivysaur, Bulbasaur’s Evolution, during the event or up to two hours afterward, you will get a Venusaur that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

You can also excpect 3× Catch XP druing this time along with an Incense Bonus of three hours, and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours as well. You may also want to take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

There will also be a Community Day Special Research Story called Bulbasaur Community Day Classic. For $1 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, you’ll be able to access research story.

The shop will feature a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event.