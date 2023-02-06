Pikmin 4 might be releasing in May this year, according to Greek retailer

First reported by the folk over at My Nintendo News, it appears one Greek retailer might’ve let the cat out of the bag prematurely when it comes to Pikmin 4’s release date.

Catch the Pikmin 4 trailer here.

Pikmin 4 has been long-awaited, with the game itself being announced all the way back in 2015, and supposedly close to completion at that time too. Only God knows what happened there. Either way, Pikmin 4 is on its way, and hopefully soon.

For most of us, it was even forgotten about for a period of time, until Shigeru Miyamoto himself appeared during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct to announce that fans can finally expect the game in 2023.

There’s been no news as of yet from Nintendo as to when exactly in 2023 players can expect to have their hands on the game, but one Greek retailer might’ve accidentally let the release date slip.

In the listing for Pikmin 4 on Game Explorer’s website, pre-orders of the game are open, with the listing reading that it’ll be available from 26 May 2023 at the time of writing.

There is, of course, every chance that this date is merely a placeholder on the website, and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, we can never be certain. For now, there’s some hope for Pikmin fans that they’ll be able to spend the start of their summer tending to their small plant-animals.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pikmin 4 at long last?